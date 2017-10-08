B.C. family’s 1,300 pounds of moose meat, truck stolen on Thanksgiving weekend

Kelowna family was left stranded and reeling after their truck was stolen full of moose meat

It will be a Thanksgiving they will remember, but not for good reason.

A Kelowna family was left stranded and reeling after their truck was stolen with a year’s full of moose meat in the cargo area.

Tashia Thompson was in Pouce Coup, B.C. picking up 1,300 pounds of moose meat for her family and two others, when their truck was stolen overnight where they were staying at the Best Western Express in Hinton, Alta.

The packaged moose meat was in boxes in the bed of the truck that had a canopy on it.

“We are a family of seven, family of five and a family of four. This was the fruits of the annual northern hunt. We can replace the truck but may not be able to replace the food. It not found by tomorrow it will start thaw and rot and waste. It is super sad,” said Thompson.

The family also was left without a ride home. The area they are in does not have any vehicles for rent and now have to face a 13 hour bus trip home.

“It would be a miracle if it is found,” said Thompson of their truck and the meat.

She believes the moose meat is worth up to $16,000, but added it is hard to say because you cannot sell wild game in Canada.

“We don’t have to buy meat as we hunt, so this saves my family about $4,000 per year.”

The stolen truck is burgundy Ford F350 with Valley Lift Truck logo on both sides of the back passenger windows and a canopy. The licence plate number is KN5672. If seen please report to your local RCMP detachment.