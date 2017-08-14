Weapon, drugs seized in Friday’s raid in South Surrey

It’s not directly related to ongoing shots-fired investigations, but a search of a South Surrey house last week was aimed at the same street-level drug trade that is believed responsible for the spike in such shooting incidents, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Members of Surrey RCMP’s Drug Section arrested a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – both unnamed but residents of Surrey – at the home, in the 1700-block of 156 Street, while executing a search warrant shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

The Surrey officers, who were assisted by members of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS), seized an unsecured assault rifle along with evidence of drug-processing for street-level trafficking.

Among items seized were ammunition, cash, drugs (including cocaine, methamphetamines, psilocybin and benzodiazepines), and materials for packaging them.

According to the news release, both of the arrested were released pending further investigation, while police are following up the history of the seized weapon with the National Weapons Enforcement Support Teams (NWEST).

They will also be liaising with City of Surrey bylaws officers about the future of the residence, flagged for suspicious activity following reports from neighbourhood residents.

“This investigation was aided in part by the concerns and information provided by residents in the area who identified this residence as a problem property,” Staff Sgt. Dale Carr said.

“We continue to work collaboratively with our community and policing partners and take strategic enforcement action against those involved in the illegal drug trade to make our city safer for all of us.”

Anyone with information about possible drug operations or suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (for those requiring anonymity) or by visiting www.solvecrime.ca.