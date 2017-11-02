A poster promoting white supremacist groups was discovered on the University of Victoria campus last week.

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

Antisemitic posters that have sprung up around the University of Victoria campus has caught the eye of a national Jewish advocacy group.

Posters were observed on the UVic campus last week saying “(((Those))) who hate us will not replace us,” and providing links to white supremacist websites. The posters also said “Defend Canadian heritage” and “Fight back against anti-white hatred” in what is said to be “A message from the Alt-Right.”

The posters were first exposed by the Facebook group Anti-Racist Action UVic, which is calling on students to attend a Nov. 15 meeting to discuss a campus anti-racist strategy. The group advises anyone to see similar posters to “promptly rip them down.”

“We were obviously very concerned when we learned about this,” said Daniel Koren, media co-ordinator with B’Nai Brith Canada.

He said the triple parentheses are frequently used by online neo-Nazis to identify Jews, adding the wording “is an obvious nod to the slogans the white supremacists were chanting during the infamous torchlight rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.”

RELATED: University of Victoria deals with racist social media post

While many might see antisemitism as more of a 20th century issue, with Muslims a more likely target of racists today, Koren says that isn’t the case. He said statistics compiled by his organization show that members of the Jewish community are most targeted for hate crimes.

“It also shows that Muslims are definitely the fastest rising group in terms of hate crimes. But Jews, even though we’re just a fraction of the Muslim population in Canada, we are still the most targeted for hate crimes,” said Koren, adding that their audit shows that 2016 was the worst year for antisemitism since they started keeping track 36 years ago.

Koren says posters targeting Jews have appeared at American universities, however, this is the first incident he is aware of in Canada. Posters promoting Holocaust denial were placed around the University of Calgary in February.

He called on the university administration and student groups to publicly condemn the antisemitic rhetoric.

“When we see such types of hatred – whether it’s targeting Muslims, Jews, members of the LGBTQ community – our organization believes it’s important to stand up against this type of hatred. This is not what we believe should be taking place in Canada in 2017.”

A racist social media post believed to be from a UVic student drew a reaction from university administration in September. The university has not responded to a request for comment on the current incident.

Previous story
Forecast snow means busy days for Lower Mainland tire shops
Next story
Agriculture minister to speak in Surrey

Just Posted

New ‘resource rich’ website launched for Surrey LRT

Website includes information about the planned lines, the technology and the project’s history

Surrey getting new tool to clear snow from sidewalks

With snow in the forecast, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said the city is prepared

Agriculture minister to speak in Surrey

Surrey farms do about $167 million in business and employ more than 3,300 workers

VIDEO: Two pulled from wreckage after crash on King George Boulevard in Surrey

Witness says two Jaws of Life tools had to be used to help people trapped inside a car

Movie about murdered Surrey teen Maple Batalia debuts here this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Forecast snow means busy days for Lower Mainland tire shops

Chilliwack shop owner talks about who needs snow tires and who doesn’t

Pilots should be tested for drugs and alcohol, following 2015 crash

The TSB should develop a program requiring pilots to be tested for drugs and alcohol

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

‘Do you have the balls?’: Surrey firm issues challenge to donate balls for teens this Christmas

Sutton Premier Realty launches campaign to help Surrey Christmas Bureau

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

VIDEO: Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Winter has hit all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap, and could reach parts of Metro Vancouver

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

Greater Vancouver Zoo plans new buildings, parking lot

Animal farm applying to ALC for non-farm use to facilitate upgrades

Unselfish Morrison relishes set-up role

‘Pass-first’ Morrison fitting in well with Giants

Most Read