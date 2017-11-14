Almost 100 restaurant workers slept on Surrey streets last night, raising more than $100K

Organized by Joseph Richard Group, the effort aims to raise money to help homeless youth

Joseph Richard Group’s Ryan Moreno (right) and Matthew Stowe (second from right) at last year’s Vancouver Sleep Out event in support of Covenant House. (Photo: submitted/JRG)

SOUTH SURREY – Close to 100 restaurant workers braved the cold and slept on Surrey streets last night to raise money and awareness for homeless youth.

They have raised over $100,000 as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, and counting, as funds are being accepted until Thursday.

The company-wide Sleep Out event from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. was held by the Joseph Richard Group company and will benefit Covenant House Vancouver.

While some employees were set to sleep outside JRG’s Maple Ridge and Langley locations, all moved to the chain’s S+L Kitchen & Bar in South Surrey as of 9:30 p.m. last night due to wind blowing the teams’ tarps away.

“We are all fortunate to have a roof over our head and a bed to sleep in,” JRG co-founder Ryan Moreno said in a release. “Last year, Matt and I spent a cold night on the street and got a glimpse into what a night is like for those who are less privileged. We also learned a great deal about the important work Covenant House does and how they support at-risk youth from around the Lower Mainland. It’s a cause that struck a chord with our guests, as well as our employees, whose ages are largely the same as the young adults Covenant House helps.”

That led to the company organizing its own fundraiser locally.

On Nov. 16, Moreno, co-founder Andre Bourque and Culinary Operations Chef Matthew Stowe will take part in the downtown Vancouver Sleep Out–Executive Edition at Vancouver Covenant House.

The company, which employs close to 950 people, aimed to raise $50,000 for the charity during the two events but has already doubled that figure.

“I was so moved by the experience (last year) and felt that there had to be more that we could do,” added Moreno. “This year, we felt that, together, we could make a larger impact and encourage our guests and everyone in the Lower Mainland to get behind us and support Covenant House. We plan to make this an annual event and our hope is to also inspire other businesses, organizations and people within our communities to get involved.”

JRG is the only company holding its own Sleep Out event in support of the downtown event three days later.

Each year Covenant House Vancouver provides shelter, food, clothing and counselling to 1,400 young people through its Daily Drop-In, street outreach, and residential programs. Because Covenant House is 94% privately funded, its Sleep Out events play a critical role in supporting its youth Crisis Program, which provides 35 beds for males, 24 beds for females.

“Our work, and the support of companies like the Joseph Richard Group make a tremendous difference in the lives of street youth in BC,” said Krista Thompson, Covenant House Vancouver’s exeuctive director. “I want to thank everyone at JRG. We admire their commitment and creativity, and encourage their friends, families and patrons to support this worthwhile cause.”

To make a tax-deductible donation, visit any JRG location, or go to the JRG Sleep Out donation page (jrg.ca/sleepout).

For every $50 donated, JRG is providing the donor with a $25 JRG gift card. For any donation of $1,000 or more, JRG will offer dinner for up to six guests, hosted by JRG Director of Culinary Operations Chef Matthew Stowe (Top Chef Canada winner) or JRG Corporate Chef David Jorge (MasterChef Canada winner).