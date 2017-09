One taken to hospital after late-night South Surrey crash

SOUTH SURREY — Police are looking into alcohol as a possible factor in a two-vehicle crash in Surrey late Thursday night.

Surrey RCMP say two vehicles collided near 176th Street and 16th Avenue around 11 p.m.

The crash affected traffic in all directions.

While police didn’t have many details, they said one driver was taken to hospital with injuries that didn’t appear serious.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

