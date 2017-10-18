Abbotsford man charged with three child porn offences

Travis Butler, 38, arrested on Tuesday at his home

An Abbotsford man faces child pornography charges following the execution of a search warrant at his home on Sept. 7.

Travis Butler, 38, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with two counts of making child porn available and one count of possession of child porn.

Abbotsford Police Const. Ian MacDonald said the investigation into Butler began in 2016 and involved Canadian and American law enforcement.

He said a search warrant was conducted at Butler’s home, and numerous computers and data storage devices were seized.

“An examination of that evidence revealed thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse,” MacDonald said.

Butler has been released under court-ordered conditions, including that he not have any contact or communication with anyone under the age of 18 and that he not attend any public parks, schools, daycares, swimming pools, community centres or rec centres where those under 18 might be present.

Other conditions include that he:

– not engage in computer activity that involves contact with any person under the age of 18;

– not possess or use any electronic device capable of accessing the internet;

– not possess or use any encryption software or any form of file erasing utility; and

– not contact any person known to be involved in the sexual exploitation of children or possessing child sexual exploitation materials.

Anyone with information about Butler is asked to contact the major crime unit of the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.