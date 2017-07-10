$1,500 fine for crash that killed Langley man

This is the stop sign at 197A Street and 16 Avenue where the driver of a Ford Mustang was waiting to make a turn. Lane Holthe rear-ended the Mustang with his pick up truck. The crash killed backseat passenger Shaun Sutton. A driver of a Ford Mustang was waiting on 16 Avenue to make a turn onto 197A Street. Lane Holthe rear-ended the Mustang with his pick up truck. The crash killed backseat passenger Shaun Sutton. Holthe was sentenced to a $1,500 fine.

Lane Holthe was given a $1,500 fine for causing a crash that killed a 24-year-old Langley man on 16 Avenue last March.

Holthe, 23, also received a three-month driving prohibition in Surrey Provincial Court on Thursday. In April, he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Crown counsel provided victim impact statements to the judge before sentencing.

On March 10, 2016, a Ford Mustang was travelling east along 16 Avenue when it stopped to make a left turn onto 197A Street.

While waiting to make the turn, the Mustang was rear-ended by a Dodge pickup truck driven by Holthe. Langley resident Shaun Sutton was in the backseat of the Mustang.

He died of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Sutton’s family is extremely disheartened by the judge’s decision.

Sutton was the cousin of Lidia Ramos, 15, of Langley, who had died five days earlier in a crash on a logging road in Mission.

The Ramos family lost two family members in one week in car crashes that March.

The 21-year-old Langley man driving the car lost control, plunging down an embankment in Mission, killing Lidia. That crash, in which a 16-year-old boy was also seriously injured, is still being investigated.

No charges have been laid so far, and a coroner confirmed that office hadn’t finished its report more than one year later.

Sutton, 24, was on his way to see Lidia’s mom Angela when he was killed.