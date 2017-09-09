15-year-old assaulted walking home in Surrey: RCMP

Police say the girl was grabbed by an unknown man on 133 Street north of Old Yale Road in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a 15-year-old girl reported that she was grabbed by an unknown man Friday night in Surrey’s city centre.

The teen was on her way home at about 10:45 p.m. when she was grabbed by the man, on 133 Street north of Old Yale Road, Mounties said in a statement.

She managed to free herself and run home. Police were unable to locate the man.

He’s described as a dark skinned man in his 20’s, five-foot-eight, about 160 lbs and was wearing all black clothing.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old Earl Marriott Secondary student reported being grabbed by a man in a park near the school.

That alleged assailant is described as a medium-build, five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 Caucasian man in his 30s.

