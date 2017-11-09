Surrey’s Harneet Dadrao named to U-Sports soccer all-rookie team

The centre midfielder received the honours after a successful first season with the UFV Cascades

Surrey’s stellar soccer reputation got another boost this week.

This time, it was on the national level.

The University of the Fraser Valley’s centre midfielder Harneet Dadrao was named to the U-Sports women’s soccer all -rookie team after an impressive first season with the UFV Cascades.

Head coach Rob Giesbrecht was mightily impressed with her all-around play, and enjoyed watching her progression as the season went on.

“She had a fantastic season, and the stats don’t really support it.”

As an attacking center midfielder, Dadrao posted two assists and finished second on the team with 16 shots this season. She was also one of only three players on the Cascades to start in all 16 games.

“She’s improved so much throughout the year. As the year went on, she showed her class, skill, and intelligence of the game,” he said.

“She showed a toughness on the field that she can compete.”

SEE ALSO: Royals look to Surrey talent ahead of nationals

Dadrao was tested early on in the season as the Cascades played some formidable opponents.

During their preseason action, the team traveled through Oregon and Washington state playing a grand total of six preseason games. It was a tough test for everyone on the team, but it was an eye-opener for the rookies especially.

“We had a grueling preseason schedule against teams from the U.S.,” said Giesbrecht. “They played a very physical style and they pushed us.”

That style of play was a wake-up call for Dadrao and the rest of the team, but it ultimately made her a better player as the season progressed.

“By the end of the year, she wasn’t shying away from that physical contact,” Giesbrecht said. “Everything we went through earlier in the year made her a better player.

Dadrao, the Surrey native, was a graduate of Panorama Ridge High School in 2016. She played soccer with Coastal FC before joining the Cascades for her rookie season.

It was a long time coming for Dadrao to join the UFV Cascades, as she committed to the school before she finished grade 11.

With Dadrao showing pristine promise in her rookie season, the Cascades look to be set in the centre midfield position for the foreseeable future.

“She definitely has the potential to develop into an elite player,” said Giesbrecht.



trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter