PHOTOS: Head of the Nicomekl Regatta

Rowers from across the Pacific Northwest took full advantage of the calm weather at the Head of the Nicomekl Regatta, which took place Saturday morning.

Participants of the event – which has been hosted since the mid 1990s by the Nicomekl Rowing Club – began the 5.7-km course, starting near the Nicomekl River dam to Crescent Beach pier, at 11 a.m.

Due to tidal conditions, this year’s event consisted of just one race – with a staggered start – as opposed to previous years, in which multiple races were held throughout the weekend.