Vintage plane up-ended at Langley Regional Airport

One of the Sopwith Pup airplane replicas needed some help after a mishap Tuesday afternoon at the Langley Regional Airport.

Fire crews, the RCMP and paramedics were dispatched to the runway where the Sopwith named Happy was on its top.

Happy, and its sister aircraft Betty, is a replica created by the Canadian Museum of Flight to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The museum is based at the Langley airport

The Pups were expected to head overseas to Vimy Ridge for a flypast in April this year. They did get shipped over to France, but were unable to fly in the Vimy ceremonies because the existing engines didn’t have enough recorded flight time. Instead they were put on display on the ground.

The Canadian Museum of Flight has been around since 1977, first operated out of a barn in Crescent Beach before being moved to the Langley airport in 1996.

