Surrey RCMP searching for missing person

Surrey RCMP are searching for Marlyn Johnston-Willier, 65, who was last seen Sept. 11. (RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Marlyn Johnston-Willier, 65, was reported missing Sept. 12 and was last seen Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in the 14500-block of 16 Avenue.

In a RCMP release issued at 4:39 a.m., Sept. 13, Johnston-Willier is described as Caucasian, 5’2”, slim build, short blonde/brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and carrying a purse.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnston-Willier are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.