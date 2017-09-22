Man from Langley missing

The RCMP is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a 39-year-old man.

The Langley RCMP is asking the public to help find a missing Langley man.

Colin Timmins was last seen leaving his residence the afternoon of Sept. 13, said RCMP Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill.

Timmins is 39 years old, is bald with blue eyes, is five-foot six-inches and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and green shorts.

Mulvihill noted that he uses a cane to assist with his walking.

“He may be driving a Grey Ford F350,” she added. “Colin does have health issues that require medication.”

Anyone with information on Timmins’ whereabouts are asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or provide information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.