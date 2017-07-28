Langley City pumps $1.45 million into Nikomekl Bridge refurbishment

200th Street at about 51st Avenue will be single lane traffic from August to autumn.

Work is beginning on a $1.45 million facelift for the 200th Street Bridge that crosses the Nikomekl River at about 51st Avenue. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

A Langley City bridge built in 1976 will get a new lease on life with a $1.45 million refurbishment that is expected to extend its lifespan by at least 20 years.

But it will be several weeks of traffic interuption on the arterial road.

The 200 Street Bridge crossing the Nicomekl River was designed for a 50-year lifespan. The City did a condition assessment which found that it requires the repairs to the concrete deck and structural repairs.

The $1.45 million project is being constructed by Seismic 2000 Ltd., a local construction company that has experience in bridge repairs and seismic upgrades. The work is scheduled to commence early August and the anticipate completion date is fall 2017, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction which will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Motorists can expect delays and, where possible, should consider an alternate route,” said project manager Doug Hyde. “Motorists should apply caution when driving through the construction zone and obey all construction signs and traffic control personnel. During construction, cyclists will be temporarily detoured to the 203 Street corridor.”