VIDEO: New Theory of a Deadman song deals with prescription drug addiction

North Delta-raised band Theory of a Deadman has announced details about its new album, Wake Up Call, but it won’t be available until Oct. 27.

However, the lead song on the album, called “RX,” is now streaming.

The track deals with prescription drug addiction.

“I really wanted to discuss how messed up America is with this prescription drug thing,” lead singer Tyler Connolly told Billboard.com in an interview posted on the website.

“When I got divorced, I went and saw a therapist and the first thing she said was, ‘I want to put you on some Beta blockers or some sort of anti-depressant stuff’ and I’m like, ‘No! No way! What? How is that the first thing you want to do?’

“I just feel like something’s wrong and I felt like the song needed to be written and people needed to hear it. It seems like every week something terrible is happening. I mean, Chris Cornell…and when we shot the video for it, all these directors we talked to were like, ‘Oh yeah, I had a huge prescription drug problem, so this hits home’ and all that stuff. So it’s a really important song and I’m so happy we get to release it first.”

The Wake Up Call album, to be released by Atlantic Records/604 Records, was recorded with producer Martin Terefe at his Kensaltown Studios in London, England. Opened in 2004, the studio has played host to the likes of Train, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Arcade Fire, The National, Coldplay and Jason Mraz over the past 13-plus years, according to the “About Us” section on the studio website.

Song titles on TOADM’s 11-track new album include “Echoes,” “G.O.A.T,” “Time Machine” and “Glass Jaw.”

This fall, a headlining tour by the foursome – Connolly, guitarist David Brenner, bass player Dean Back and drummer Joey Dandeneau – will include a number of stops in U.S. cities, but no Vancouver concert date has been announced yet. Look for tour updates at theoryofadeadman.com.

