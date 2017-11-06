The ‘Letterkenny’ guys are coming to Surrey next spring

Characters on the “Letterkenny” TV show go on a tour of Canada next spring.

SURREY — Bell Performing Arts Centre has been added to a “Letterkenny Live” tour of Canada next spring.

The 30-date tour now includes an April 6 date at the Surrey theatre.

The “90-minute comedy experience” is based on the CraveTV show, starring starring Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), K Trevor Wilson (Dan) and Mark Forward (Coach).

The tour promises original sketches performed by the ‘Letterkenny’ favourites as well as stand-up sets from Wilson and Mark Forward, according to Red Umbrella PR.

Now in its third season, the “Letterkenny” TV show revolves around the dustups Wayne and his buds get into with their small-town Ontario rivals – the Hicks, the Skids and the Hockey Players.

Created by Keeso, the show won “Best Comedy Series,” “Best Writing in a Comedy Program or Series” and “Best Direction in a Comedy Program or Series” at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards. Keeso and co-writer/director Jacob Tierney also took home a Writers Guild of Canada Screenwriting Award for TV Comedy.

The tour will visit Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and more, including two shows in Keeso’s hometown of Listowel, before wrapping at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on April 6.

Presale tickets for the newly added shows will be available to AMEX cardholders on Nov. 7, CraveTV subscribers on Nov. 8, and via Live Nation and Ticketmaster on Nov. 9. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket prices for the Surrey show range from $35 to $75, plus service charges.


