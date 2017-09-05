Surrey singers, musicians in Vancouver Opera’s ‘Turandot’

Surrey is well represented in Vancouver Opera’s season-opening production of Turandot next month.

Giacomo Puccini’s final opera will be staged at Queen Elizabeth Theatre starting on Oct. 13.

“Towering sets and lavish costumes complement incredible singers, the 64-piece Vancouver Opera Orchestra and a 52-member chorus,” the company says.

Surrey-based chorus members include Brenda Glass Alexander (mezzo-soprano), John Arsenault (tenor), Sheila Christie (soprano), Chris Garcia (tenor), Richard Petroski (baritone) and Dionne Sellinger (mezzo-soprano), while local musicians in the orchestra include Henry Christian (trumpet), Patricia Armstrong (violin) and Richard Dorfer (violin).

The opera combines Puccini’s musical mastery with a tale as old as time. Based on Persian legend, and set in ancient Beijing (Peking), Turandot is “the dramatic story of an icy princess, emotionally imprisoned by her own vengeful cruelty, who sets herself and her people free when she opens her heart to love.”

The production is a creation of Quebecois director-designer duo Renaud Doucet and André Barbe, with starring roles for Amerian soprano Amber Wagner (as the title character), Argentine tenor Marcelo Puente (as Calaf) and French-Canadian bass Alain Coulombe (Timur).

Boasts the company: “Vancouver Opera’s storytelling features lush golds and deep reds, with circular ornamentation symbolizing the cycle of life and death. There are dark corners and brightly lit moons. The massive collection of chorus singers, dancers, and children reinforced by VO’s own orchestra ensure the absolute grandness of Turandot.”

The show will be performed in Italian with English surtitles projected above the stage.

For additional show and ticket details, visit vancouveropera.ca or call 604-683-0222.

