Quebec-based singer Florence K.

Surrey francophone group marks 30th anniversary with concert, exhibit

Montreal-based jazz singer Florence K will perform at Surrey City Hall theatre

SURREY — This year marks the Association francophone de Surrey’s 30th anniversary, and a musical celebration is planned this Friday evening (Oct. 27).

The association, known as AFS, serves as a hub for French-speaking people of all origins. Its offices are located in Newton’s Ecole Gabrielle-Roy, the only francophone school in Surrey, where many of the association’s activities take place.

An exhibit has been created by AFS, in collaboration with the Société historique francophone de la Colombie-Britannique, along with Surrey Archives and Museum of Surrey staff.

“The final product is a mobile exhibit that relates the history of the association as well as the history of the presence of francophones in Surrey; a few french canadians actually came when Surrey was barely a dot on the map,” Sonya Marcinkowska, president of the AFS, told the Now-Leader.

“The exhibit introduces some of those families as well as the more recent francophone immigrants that have settled in Surrey.”

The exhibit will be launched during a private event on Friday, followed by a concert at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre featuring Montreal-based jazz musician Florence K, with openers Éléa Saunier and her band, Chic Soirée. For tickets, visit tickets.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566.

“Florence K is a Juno Award nominee with pop and jazz influences famous for her mellow tunes and piano pieces. She sings in English, French and Portuguese,” Marcinkowska noted.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Looking ahead, the “Francophones of Surrey” mobile exhibit will be displayed at Newton Cultural Centre from Dec. 2 to 15.

“Visit the Association francophone de Surrey’s Facebook page for future locations or to request to have the display have a stay at your organization,” Marcinkowska added. “The exhibit may find a permanent home at the Museum of Surrey once the renovations are completed next year.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey’s seniors entertainment troupe returns for 14th annual benefit concert

Just Posted

Police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

The targets are generally female Chinese nationals.

Chilliwack trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page, contradicting board policy

White Rock’s Pumpkin Run raises over $90K

Annual Peace Arch Hospital Foundation event held Sunday in support of planned all-abilities park

$9,000 in bridge tolls shocks Maple Ridge man

Jeffrey Hann was shocked to learn he owed more than $9,000 in Golden Ears Bridge tolls

Surrey’s ‘Joe Funk’ carries on family legacy in All Star Wrestling

Joe Funk has become a mainstay in the All Star Wrestling league after watching his dad for years

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Surrey francophone group marks 30th anniversary with concert, exhibit

Montreal-based jazz singer Florence K will perform at Surrey City Hall theatre

Development cost charges could triple in parts of Metro Vancouver under new proposal

Utilities commission chair says rates aren’t keeping up with growth

Ferries re-routed due to fluid spill at Nanaimo’s Duke Point

At least one sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point was redirected to Departure Bay

‘Angels’ help save life of Langley senior

Wilf Driedger believes he wouldn’t be here today if not for the quick action of two strangers

Chilliwack homeless camp dismantled on Monday

Mostly co-operative group emerged from the woods with possessions and dispersed

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

Dog off-leash area part of Surrey’s newest park, officially opened Saturday

TD Nature Play Area also featured at Forsyth Park, on 139th Street at 106th Avenue

Most Read