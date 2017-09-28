SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 28 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, business gatherings and more in our weekly events calendar

Cast and creators of “Mom’s the Word 3: Nest 1/2 Empty,” to be staged at Surrey Arts Centre starting on Oct. 11. See listing under Theatre/Stage. (photo: Emily Cooper/Arts Club Theatre Company)

CONCERTS

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Oct. 8: Laura Crema Quartet; Oct. 22: Karin Plato, Natasha D’Agostino; Nov. 5: Three Generations of Arntzens; Nov. 12: L.J. Mounteney & Van Django; Nov. 19: Marcus Mosely Chorale; Dec. 3: Mighty Fraser Big Band with Steve Maddock and Amanda Wood; Dec. 10: Jen Hodge and Company B.

“PianOpera”: Classical Coffee Concert series hosted by Bergmann Piano Duo on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre; 10 a.m. social hour, 11 a.m. concert, featuring Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” and more. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

A Tribute to Elvis in Concert, featuring Pete Paquette and Chris Connor, on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. Info: paquetteproductions.com, 604-507-6355.

VSO’s “Surrey Nights”: Concert series played by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at Bell Performing Arts Centre, launches on Sunday, Oct. 15 featuring Vadim Gluzman, billed as “one of the planet’s greatest and most accomplished violinists.” Info: vancouversymphony.ca/series/17SUR or call 604-876-3434.

VSO’s “Surrey Nights”: Concert series played by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at Bell Performing Arts Centre, continues on Nov. 13 featuring Beethoven’s iconic Fifth symphony, feat. Canadian violinist Blake Pouliot. Info: vancouversymphony.ca/series/17SUR or call 604-876-3434.

SALES

Annual Craft Fair & Famous Soup Day at Cloverdale United Church on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafters wanted, $30 per table. Call Susie at the church, 604-574-5813.

HALLOWEEN

Potters “House of Horrors” haunted house attraction in Surrey from Oct. 6 to 31, featuring new “Famous Slayer” marquee and other features, including a “Devil’s Descent” haunted house, new animatronics and concession. Open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on most days (at noon on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29). Tickets from $5 to $50, depending on date and multi-house options, at pottershouseofhorrors.com, or call 604-572-7706. At 12530 72nd Ave., Surrey.

“Haunted Forest Scream Train” and “Pumpkin Express” (for younger kids) at Bear Creek Park Train & Mini Golf during month of October. “Pumpkin Express” runs from Oct. 7-31 (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); “Scream Train” runs Oct. 13-31 (6:30 to 10 p.m.). Tickets and info: 604-501-1232, bctrains.com.

“Newton Spooktacular” event on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12-4pm at “The Grove,” adjacent to Newton rec centre. “Open to the community, everything will be free,” featuring trick-or-treating, petting zoo, kid fun zone, face painting, food, haunted train, dance performances by the Surrey Dance Company, “spook theatre, free pumpkin (by donation). Event presented by Newton BIA & Envision Financial. Info: Newtonbia.com/spooktacular.

Haunted Farm Family Day at Historic Stewart Farm (South Surrey) on Oct. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. “This safe and fun family drop-in shares old-time All Hallow’s Eve traditions, crafts and spooky treats. Light-hearted friendly ‘ghosts’ just might be rattling doorknobs and making special appearances.” At 13723 Crescent Rd., 604-592-6956.

AWARDS

Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards: 21st annual event on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Ave., Surrey), featuring emcee Steve Darling and guest speaker Jim Zorn of Seattle Seahawks fame. Info: 604-581-7130, businessinsurrey.com.

19th Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, featuring emcee Jay Janower of GlobalTV. Info: 604-581-7130, businessinsurrey.com.

FUNDRAISERS

Legion of Sound Community Arts Society event to raise funds to bring a series of local concerts to South Surrey/White Rock area, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Star of the Sea Hall in White Rock. Event to feature a full Texas BBQ dinner by Railtown Catering, local craft beer, a full bar and three live bands plus a DJ. Tickets $60, which includes dinner, two drinks and live show, featuring Coco Jafro, The Escapes. Info: legionofsound.com/product/shindig.

Semiahmoo House Society’s 12th Annual A Taste of BC’s Finest Fundraiser (“Gala of Shooting Stars”) features sit-down gourmet dinner, on Oct. 21 at Hazelmere golf course clubhouse, South Surrey. “Over 250 community leaders and loyal supporters will enjoy an evening of great wine tasting, dinner, entertainment, live and silent auction.” Info: 604‐536‐1242 ext. 247, 604‐340‐9007 or email d.safi@shsbc.ca.

CULTURE

Culture Days in Surrey: Canada-wide celebration includes free activities at Central City Shopping Centre on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m., 10153 King George Blvd., at the south court near Winners and Best Buy. Arts and heritage experiences are offered by Surrey Art Gallery, Surrey Civic Theatres, Community Art Program, Surrey Museum, Surrey Archives and Historic Stewart Farm. Among them, Surrey’s Culture Days ambassador, Lyn Verra-Lay, will lead a visual and literary activity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Surrey Arts Centre. Info: culturedays.ca.

Business & the Arts Reception: 14th annual event on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Surrey Arts Centre from 5:30 to 8 p.m., celebrating Surrey’s newest Civic Treasures award winners (Robert Gary Parkes, Heidi Greco and Jim Trimble). Music by Benny & The Good Men and Desirée Dawson, emcee is Renée Sarojini Saklikar, Surrey’s Poet Laureate. Info: 604-581-7130, businessinsurrey.com.

NATURE

National Tree Day Planting Party on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Surrey Nature Centre from 10 am to 2 p.m., 14225 Green Timbers Way. “Celebrate National Tree Day by helping to plant 500 new trees and shrubs in a community park! Enjoy live music, nature activities and a free BBQ lunch for planters (while supplies last). For more information, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/13730.aspx.

COMMUNITY

Newton Recreation Centre grand re-opening event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event includes live entertainment, wrestling demos, children’s games, giveaways, mini golf, face painting, a bouncy castle and a free public swim.

Honey Harvest BBQ at The Honebee Centre in Cloverdale on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. “We’re celebrating the end of honey production by welcoming everyone to our (event),” to include beekeeping and extraction demonstrations, live music, games for kids, vendors, beer and spirits. At 7480 176th St., Surrey. Info: 604-575-2337, HoneybeeCentre.com.

Newton Community Walk on Friday, Oct. 6, 10am start at Newton Starbucks, #800-7380 King George Blvd., Surrey. “The Newton BIA has adopted streets thru the Surrey Adopt-a-Street program. We will be walking to streets, picking up trash, reporting problem sites while building community.” RSVP by the Wednesday before the scheduled walk to nasrin@newtonbia.com.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

EXPO

Fall Construction Expo on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 at Agriplex building, Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds in Surrey. Show is focused on the latest technology, product innovation, trends, and updated latest applications. Event produced by North American Trade Promotions Ltd. of Surrey. Info: 604-726-0500, theconstructionexpo.com.

CONFERENCE

Surrey International Writers’ Conference: 25th-anniversary event held at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel from Oct. 19 to 22, featuring workshops, trade show and more, “with a focus on development of skills and industry-based knowledge. From beginning writer to widely published, this is the place to hone your skills, learn more about markets and network future sales.” Info: siwc.ca.

“State of Newton”: First annual conference hosted by Newton BIA, MLA Harry Bains & Value Group of Companies, on the morning of Friday, Oct. 20 at 7327 137th St., Surrey. “An opportunity for the business community to engage in a dialogue that showcases the upcoming investment opportunities for Newton,” featuring keynote address by MLA Bruce Ralston (NDP) at 9:45 a.m.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Hound of the Baskervilles”: Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents Sherlock Holmes-inspired comedy/mystery to Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage from Oct. 5 to 7. “Three amazingly, talented actors – plus one wandering fireplace – bring all the characters to life in an hilarious spoof that nonetheless stays true to the story’s fascinating plot.” Info and tickets: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Mom’s the Word 3: Nest 1/2 Empty”: Comedy play from Arts Club Theatre Company tours to Surrey Arts Centre for shows from Oct. 11 to 21. A new generation of laughs by Vancouver-based Mom’s the Word Collective. Info: 604-501-5566.

“The Woman in Black”: White Rock Players stage Stephen Mallatratt’s horror story, about a lawyer who, certain that a curse has been placed on him, hires an actor to tell his strange story. “But as they start to delve into his more terrifying memories, the creepy tale starts to come to life and a shadowy figure emerges.” Show dates Oct. 13 to 28 at Coast Capital Playhouse, 1532 Johnston Rd., White Rock. Info: 604-536-7535, whiterockplayers.ca.

“For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again”: Staged reading of Michel Tremblay’s play on Oct. 18 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104th Ave., featuring actors Lori Tych and Ben Odberg. “This funny, nostalgic, and bittersweet play pays homage to the playwright’s colourful, down-to-earth mother.” Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres with Surrey-based Peninsula Productions. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Canada Show: The Complete History of Canada in One Hour”: In 60 minutes, Monster Theatre takes you on “a hysterically historical joy-ride through 50,000 years of Canada,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, at Bear Creek Park. Surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“God is a Scottish Drag Queen”: A two-act comedy “of biblical proportions” starring Mike Delamont, on Oct. 26 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104th Ave. Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Wrong Turn at Lungfish”: Surrey Little Theatre presents dramatic comedy written by Garry Marshall and Lowell Ganz from Oct. 26 to Nov. 25. “The story of a blind and bitter college professor and his encounter with a saucy, streetwise young woman who volunteers to read to him in the hospital. The clash of intellect and wit takes the two from animosity and fear to friendship and understanding.” Info: surreylittletheatre.com.

“Menopause The Musical”: Musical parody about aging women comes to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 29, as part of tour presented by Live Nation Canada. Info: livenation.com and 1-855-985-5000.

“Having Fun” show staged by Surrey-based The Vaudevillians seniors entertainment troupe on Nov. 4-5 at Surrey Arts Centre (2 p.m. daily), in an annual benefit for its bursary for performing arts students at Douglas College. All seats reserved, $22, 604-501-5566, thevaudevillians.com.

FESTIVALS

“Give Peace a Chance” Surrey Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Fleetwood Community Centre from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Free admission, featuring music, songs, dances, peace talks and announcement of winners of the Arts & Literary Contests for 2017. Event presented by Global Peace Alliance Surrey Society. Info: peacealways.org, 604-583-6767.

WestCoast Big Band Festival on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 at Northwood United Church, 8855 156 St., Surrey. All-ages, free and $20 final concert. Festival features Big Band jazz performances by local groups in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, accompanied by free instrumental clinic workshops by professional jazz musicians. Info: westcoastbigbandfestival.com.

BOOKS/LIT

Authors Among Us event on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Guildford Library (15105 105th Ave., Surrey) from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Free admission. “Come to meet and hear our local authors in a panel discussion,” featuring Nova Bannatyne, Stefanie Fields and Roy Jantzen. “At the end of the event, you are welcome to mingle with the authors, get your autographs, and purchase a book directly from the author.” To register, call 604-598-7366 or in person at the Guildford Library. Info: surreylibraries.ca.

VISUAL ART

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Ground Signals,” to Dec. 10; “Shift: KPU Fine Arts Faculty,” to Nov. 5.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. Oct. 5: Benoit Pronovost.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. From Sept. 28 to Jan. 7: “Marianne Nicolson: The Way In Which It Was Given to Us.”

HEALTH

Prostate Cancer Support Group-Surrey meeting Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to noon at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave., Surrey. Featured speaker is Dr. Alexander Wyatt Sr., research scientist at Vancouver Prostate Cancer Centre, on genomics of prostate cancer. Everyone welcomed, coffee provided. Info: procansupport.com or 604 594-5257.

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet on Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church on the corner of 60th and 148th St. in Surrey. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.” Info: Nar-anon.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Classes are highly participative, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The workshop is facilitated by two trained lay leaders, many who are cancer survivors themselves. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

WORKSHOPS

Free Supportive Cancer Care Workshop on Wednesday, Sept 27, 10 am to 3:30 pm, at Canadian Cancer Society, Surrey/North Delta Office, #150-10362 King George Blvd, Surrey. Event presented by Medical Doctors and Nutritionists to provide practical and evidence-based sessions on nutrition, exercise, stress management and emotional support. Participants will learn empowering information and tools to take charge of their health and well-being. Open to all adults (16 years +) with a current or past cancer diagnosis and their supports.” To register, call 604-734-7125. Info: inspirehealth.ca.

BUSINESS

Surrey LRT and transportation plans discussed with TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond at Surrey Board of Trade-hosted luncheon event, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Eaglequest Golf Course (7778 152 St., Surrey). Register at businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

BC Growth Opportunities Tour stops at Surrey City Hall on Friday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Companies like IBM will be (at event) and they’re looking for BC tech solutions to their business challenges. Come hear more about what these companies are looking for and network with peers, potential customers and influencers.” Info: picatic.com/BCGOS.

Manufacturing Industry Reception hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m., at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Network with local manufacturers, government officials, education, and business representatives. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

CONVENTION

“VCON 41.5” convention at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel on Oct. 28-29. “VCON is the oldest general-interest science fiction, fantasy and games convention in Canada and the Pacific Northwest,” featuring a variety of science fiction and fantasy fandom interest areas such as literature, art, media, music, costumes, comics, tabletop games, electronic games, etc. Info: vcon.ca.

CLUBS/BARS

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

Peacock Bar & Grill: Live music, open-mic nights and more at all-ages venue in Whalley, 10257 King George Blvd. Info: 604-584-1388, Peacockbar-grill.com.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights and some live bands. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Pancho’s Top 40 Rock Club: Live top 40 and classic rock. Tuesday karaoke, Thursday jam night. At 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey, 604-583-3536. Band and special-event info: Panchosnightclub.com.

Dublin Crossing: Live music four nights a week at 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

Central City Brewing Co.: Live music on select nights at restaurant/bar, 13450 102nd Ave., at Central City, Surrey. Info: 604-582-6620, Centralcitybrewing.com.

COMEDY

Just for Laughs comedy tour of Canadian cities will launch at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 13, featuring Sugar Sammy, Alonzo Bodden and Gina Brillon. Tickets are $45, hahaha.com/comedytour, 1-855-985-5000, ticketmaster.ca.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

WORSHIP

Surrey Aglow luncheon celebrating Aglow 50th anniversary, on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Ricky’s Restaurant at 8958 152nd St., at Fraser Hwy. Contact Email maryciapedersen@gmail.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Pyrogy and cabbage roll sale held on last Saturday of every month (depending on availability) at Ukrainian Catholic Church, 13753 108th Ave., Surrey, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as fundraiser for church activities. Call to confirm date: 604-583-8591.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

DANCES

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre (new location for event, 6220 184th St., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96th Ave., North Delta. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

SENIORS

National Seniors Day Celebration at Surrey City Hall on Friday, Sept. 29 from 11am to 1:30pm. “Listen to Dr. Art Hister and enjoy a musical performance by the Classics Brass Trio. Light refreshments will be served.” To register, call 604-501-5100 and quote registration # 4554860.

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey is organizing a 13-day cruise to Australia & New Zealand and tour of Sydney city for four days, in November. Contact Surendra Handa, cruise/tour organizer, 604-507-9945 for more details.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

Newton Seniors Centre Tennis Club seeks experienced, senior (55+) tennis players. “We are not a teaching club, so you must know how to play, serve and score.” For information, call Al or Sue at 604-594-8783, or Jan, 604-502-7844.

MARKETS

Deja Vu Vintage Market at Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Show Barn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring “over 45 talented, local vendors whose booths will be brimming with vintage treasures, collectibles, antiques and handmade items.” Live music by Brad Hadley. Info: dejavuvintagemarket.com.

Surrey Urban Farmers Market at North Surrey rec centre plaza on Wednesday until Oct. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. “A vibrant, multicultural farmers market, promoting and celebrating small-scale farmers, food producers and artisans for the benefit of our diverse community.” Live music, plus community workshops and events. Info: Surreymarket.org, 778-228-3276.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

WALKS/RUNS

CIBC Run for the Cure hosted by Canadian Cancer Society on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 1 at Bear Creek Park. “Our biggest annual event in support of breast cancer research and support programs. Volunteers bring the grassroots spirit of this event to life through their energy and excitement.” Info: email kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca, call 604-583-2228, ext 8316, cbcf.volunteerhub.com/lp/surrey/events.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Closed for renovations until September 2018. Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

EDUCATION

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

CALLS

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members. With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. with open rehearsals starting Sept. 12 and 19. Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604 595 6029.

VOLUNTEERS

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

SPORTS/REC

“Rogers Hometown Hockey” event in Surrey features hockey-related activities and attractions as part of Sportsnet/CBC TV broadcast, on Dec. 9 and 10. Info: Facebook.com/RogersHometownHockey, twitter.com/hometownhockey_.

GARDENS

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.