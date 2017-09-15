Movie-style ‘Famous Slayer’ marquee new to Surrey’s ‘House of Horrors’

The front entrance of Potters “House of Horrors” attraction in Newton this year. (Photo: submitted)

SURREY — Here we are in mid-September, with summer days not yet done, but it’s looking a lot like Halloween in one corner of Newton.

The “House of Horrors” at Potters garden shop is taking shape weeks in advance of its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 6.

The annual attraction on 72nd Avenue has a new “Famous Slayer” marquee and other features, including a “Devil’s Descent” haunted house, new animatronics and concession.

“The other haunted house, Monstrosity, is back by popular demand,” media rep Morgan Sommerville told the Now-Leader.

Half-price tickets will be available on opening weekend, from Oct. 6 to 8.

The “House of Horrors” will be open on 25 dates in October, from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on most days. The attraction will open at noon on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. Ticket prices range from $5 to $50, depending on the date and multi-house options, at pottershouseofhorrors.com, or call 604-572-7706 for details. The attraction is located at 12530 72nd Ave., Surrey.

