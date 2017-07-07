More acts announced for Surrey Fusion Festival

The two-day free festival is at Holland Park in Whalley on July 22-23.

There will be stage acts galore during this year’s Surrey Fusion Festival, July 22-23. (Photo: Now-Leader file)

Surrey’s Fusion Festival has announced its second wave of artists to its 10th-Anniversary line-up.

Canadian hockey olympian Haley Wickenheiser will be the flagbearer during welcoming ceremonies and Punjabi star Amrinder Gill will perform on July 23rd. Organizers gave also expanded indigenous programming within the Canada 150 zone all weekend.

Nelly Furtado and Classified are the headlining entertainent during the two-day free festival, presented by Coast Capital Savings, at Holland Park in Whalley on July 22-23.

SEE ALSO: Fusion Festival sets by Nelly Furtado and others in Surrey this summer (videos)

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said 2017 is a “milestone year” for the Surrey Fusion Festival, considering its 10th Anniversary and that it happens during Canada’s sesquicentennial. “We are excited to have a star-studded lineup.”

Hayley Wickenheiser, senior member of the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team, will bear the Canadian flag at 4 p.m Saturday, July 22, during the welcome ceremony and parade of cultures.

Singer-actor Amrinder Gill will hit the stage at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, leading a South Asian show also featuring Desi Sub Culture and DJ Khanvict.

Meantime, the Canada 150 zone will feature performances by Juno award-winners Crystal Shawanda and William Prince, and programming from Metis, Inuit, West Coast First Nations and Prairie First Nations. Also, the Indigenous Village will showcase traditional performances from Git Hayetsk dancers. There’ll also be hoop dancing, basket weaving, live carving demonstrations and throat singing by Goota Desmarais and Jacqueline Koe.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com