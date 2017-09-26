Miss summer already? Check out this video of Surrey’s 2017 Fusion Festival

SURREY — The sights of Surrey’s 10th annual Fusion Festival are captured in a new promo video produced by the City of Surrey.

Sadly, the aromas of the multinational food cooked that weekend can’t be enjoyed by those watching the images.

The slick video, nearly two minutes in length, includes slow-motion clips of the sun-bathed flag parade, dancing, barbecued meat and many musicians on stage, including Nelly Furtado, Classified and others who performed at the free-admission fest last July.

“The 10th annual #SurreyFusion was one to remember!” producers of the video say in the Youtube post.

“Thank you for celebrating the best in music, food & culture from around the world with the City of Surrey. Take some time to enjoy this recap video and share it with friends and family. Until next year!”

The two-day festival was held at Holland Park in Whalley on the weekend of July 22-23, attracting an estimated 120,000 people.

Canadian hockey olympian Haley Wickenheiser was the flagbearer during welcoming ceremonies on July 22.

Prior to the event, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said 2017 is a “milestone year” for the Surrey Fusion Festival, considering its 10th anniversary and that it happens during Canada’s sesquicentennial, or 150th birthday.