Live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ closes Movies Under the Stars series in Surrey

SURREY — The new live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast” will be shown during the final Movies Under the Stars event of the summer on Saturday (Aug. 26) at Holland Park.

Admission is free during the annual four-film series, hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association and presented by Prospera Credit Union.

Pre-movie activities start at 5 p.m., and the film will be shown on an inflatable screen starting at dusk. Bring your own lawnchairs and blankets. Refreshments and food will be available at the North Surrey Lions barbecue stand, with proceeds to local charities.

“Visit the crafts zone to make your very own enchanted rose,” say event planners with the BIA. “Also, stop by the Surrey Library tent to hear a storybook reading. There is even a chance for every little prince and princess to meet the real life Belle, who will be gracing the stage (at) 7 p.m.

“As well, Ryley and Chloe will be quenching everybody’s thirst at The Juice Bar. All proceeds from The Juice Bar is donated to The Centre for Child Development. Special thanks to Sunrype for donating the juice and continually supporting The Juice Bar.”

On Saturdays in August, the 2017 edition of the MUTS series also featured the movies “Lego Batman,” “Sing!” and “Moana.”