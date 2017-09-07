Last Cloverdale Market Day of the season coming soon

Shop local vendors, watch live entertainment and check out Art in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 16

On Saturday, Sept. 16, downtown Cloverdale will once again host live music, entertainment and dozens of artists and vendors as Market Days returns for its last market of 2017.

Organizer Paige Hardy said that the market has a full schedule, right from the 10 a.m. start until the end of the market at 4 p.m.

The markets, which are organized by the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association, are put on in order to show off what Cloverdale has to offer to the community.

“We’re committed to growing the community down here, to networking and working together,” said Hardy.

There will be plenty to check out on Sept. 16, as 176 Street in downtown Cloverdale will be filled with vendors offering everything from artisan craftwork to homemade preserves.

There will also be new entertainment for market-goers to enjoy while they peruse the stands.

This time around the market will host a magician, who will walk up and down 176 Street all day performing sleight-of-hand tricks, Bubbles, a stilt-walker and unicycle-rider, and Annie Banannie, who will have balloons and face-painting for kids.

Hawthorne Park will be filled with Surrey artists. There you will be able to find eight artists, whose talents range from poetry to photography. The artists will include:

Margaret Burns: Watercolour, acrylic, mixed media

Trudy Davies: Poet, author, illustrator

Diane Galo: Paverpool sculptor

David Kilpatrick: Acrylic Painter

Parminder Singh Atwal: Oil painter

Tejpal Singh: Acrylic, oil, graphite, digital media

Margaret Strickland: Coloured pencil, acrylic, photography

Mary-Anne Van Keeken: Watercolour painter

Outside the art in the park there will be an easy listening music tent featuring Mary and Stuart, a guitar and vocalist duo who perform jazz, blues, soul, country and rock, and later Ranjit Singh, a musician who blends Eastern rhythms with Western folk rock.

At the other end of the street, a second tent will be set up for musicians, and the acts will include Richard Tichelman, a Peninsula-based singer songwriter, and Emma Alves, a singer songwriter from Cloverdale.

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Barry Wilson

10 – 10:30 a.m. Peace Arch Chorus

12 – 1:30 p.m. Richard Ticheman

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. Emma Alves

2:45 – 4 p.m. Brian Rooney

The market will also offer plenty of options to satisfy tastebuds. C’est Si Bon will provide French fare, including crepes, brioche sliders and their famous “pommes dauphines.” Hunger Management will have gourmet sandwiches, including grilled cheese and turkey melts.

Dee’s Donuts, Martha’s Kettle Corn and O’Canadawg are also booked to come.

This will be the last Market Days of 2017, but they will return next summer.

“So far all the markets have been well received,” said Hardy. “The last one we held in June was probably our largest yet, and we’re already looking forward to next year.”

The organizers said there will be plenty of parking along 176A Avenue and surrounding blocks, and that there will be signs posted directing drivers where they can find parking spots.

For more information on Cloverdale Market Days, including information for how to sign up as a vendor, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.