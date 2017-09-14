EMS student featured in Hollywood Reporter

Rob Gilbert photo Jakob Davies, 14 – who has starred in movies as well as in recurring TV roles – is recognized as one of 15 young Canadian actors making their mark in Hollywood.

South Surrey’s Jakob Davies, 14, might seem like many other students starting the Grade 9 school year at Earl Marriott Secondary.

But the young film and TV actor finished his summer with extraordinary recognition from the prestigious and long-established U.S. publication The Hollywood Reporter.

Davies, already an eight-year veteran of the industry known for two iconic recurring roles – a young Lex Luthor in Smallville and as Pinocchio in Once Upon A Time – was featured in a Sept. 8 story headlined ‘Canada’s Rising Stars: 15 Breakouts Making an Impact in Hollywood.’

Along with highlighting other young Canadian players, the story traces Davies’ successful career which will next see him co-starring with Nicolas Cage in the big screen dystopian thriller Humanity Bureau.

Other movie roles have included 2016’s The Adventure Club, with Kim Coates and Billy Zane, and the People’s Choice- nominated and Teen Choice Award-winning If I Stay (2014) in which he was cast as the younger brother of the character played by Chloe Grace Moretz.

Among major credits are The Tall Man with Jessica Biel, and The Young and Prodigious Spivet, in which he worked with actors Helena Bonham Carter and Callum Keith Rennie, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Amelie).

“This kind of came out of left field for us,” Davies’ dad, Jason, told Peace Arch News Wednesday, adding that his son’s focus this week was more on playing his first football game of the season as quarterback for his team at Earl Marriott.

The Hollywood Reporter article is not the first time Davies has been singled out as a rising talent – in 2015 the young actor was named one of four Stars To Watch at the Whistler Film Festival, where his film The Birdwatcher was premiering.