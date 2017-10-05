‘Comic Strippers’ return to Surrey with male-stripper parody

SURREY — The Comic Strippers will return to the city’s Bell Performing Arts Centre early next year.
The improv-comedy show will play the Sullivan-area theatre on Feb. 9 as part of six-date tour of Metro Vancouver.
The Bell was packed last January for the Comic Strippers, who parody the male-stripper genre.
All characters on stage are named Chip, all “semi-dressed and completely unscripted.” The guys try to be sexy, but it just comes across as funny, with plenty of beefy dancing, gyrating and banter.
The actors are veterans of Vancouver TheatreSports League, including Roman Danylo, who created the show concept a few years ago.
Great to hear @ComicStrippers say Surrey crowd at Bell last night was their largest ever (close to 900, I'd say). Great work, funny guys— Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) January 29, 2017
A Spinal Tap-esque movie – “a real documentary about fake strippers” – was made early on, and it’s available for download (on a “pay what you can” basis) from the website, Thecomicstrippers.com/documentary.
For tickets ($37/$42) and more info about the Feb. 9 show in Surrey, visit bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.
The show is “for all genders, 19+ only,” the website states. “Your favourite comedy bodies are back with a new show, more moves and even quicker wits. Warning! No extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity.”
