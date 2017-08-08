$5 PNE admission for Surrey Libraries card holders on Public Library Day

It’ll cost you just $5 to visit The Fair at the PNE on Wednesday, Aug. 23 — but only if you show your library card.

Surrey Libraries is among partners in the promo deal, part of Public Library Day at the annual summer fair.

One card must be shown per person to receive the discount, and ID is recommended.

PNE admission is free for kids under age 13. A Fair Gate Pass is $14 for those aged 14 to 64.

“Like the Fair, public libraries are a favourite place for families to visit, and an essential part of summer in B.C.,” said Michael Burris, executive director of Public Library InterLINK.

“Library Day at the Fair at the PNE provides an opportunity to highlight some of the fun activities that families can expect when they visit their local library. From storytime to makerspaces, there is something for all ages.”

If you don’t have a library card, sign up for one at surreylibraries.ca/get-library-card.

On Aug. 23, Surrey Libraries will join other InterLINK member libraries in onsite activities from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Fair attendees can stop by the library zone near Toon City and Gate 4 for lively activities, or simply, to take a break in the relaxation zone,” says Namrit Uppal, marketing and communications supervisor for Surrey Libraries.

“Members of the Vancouver Canucks will be performing scheduled storytimes at the Toon City Stage and after, will sign autographs in the Library Zone. There will also be impromptu storytimes, maker activities, games, and more.”

The PNE opens on Saturday, Aug. 19.