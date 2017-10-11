Winning young Surrey writers celebrated at city hall

A section of Jenna Hill’s winning comic, “Thoughts,” among entries in Surrey Libraries’ 2017 Young Adult Writing Contest.

SURREY — An awards gala at city hall celebrated some of Surrey’s most talented young writers last Friday (Oct. 6).

Winners of Surrey Libraries’ 2017 Young Adult Writing Contest were announced at the event, held to mark the 30th anniversary of the contest.

“With almost 400 entries this year, our judges were challenged to select only 24 winning entries,” stated Ellen Wu, contest co-ordinator.

“The judges offer congratulations to every single teen who entered the contest for the courage and willingness to share their work for others to enjoy.”

Contest categories include memoir writing, short stories, poetry and comics.

Judges this year were Martina Dominique Aspen, kc dyer, Stephanie Fenton, Heidi Greco, Alexander Hock, Denise Jaden, Mads Jensen, Bonnie Nish, Heinz Senger, Sylvia Taylor, Lisa Voisin and Jane Whittingham.

The winning entires are posted as an anthology on Surrey Libraries’ website, surreylibraries.ca.

The winners for 2017 are as follows:

Comics

1st Prize: “Thoughts,” by Jenna Hill

2nd Prize: “Miss Goldfish,” by Camille Retuya

3rd Prize: “The Rock,” by Jaden Lee

Honourable Mention: “Cinnamon Rolls,” by Gaganpreet Sangha

Junior poetry (Ages 12 – 14)

1st Prize: “The Voice, the Chains and Jamie Quake,” by Matthew Hiebert

2nd Prize: “Glass Full,” by Mehroop Saini

3rd Prize: “Meet Timmy,” by Amanda Lauridsen

Honourable Mention: “Impoverished,” by Rafi Arnouk

Senior poetry (Ages 15 – 18)

1st Prize: “Picking Blueberries,” by Shaheen Virk

2nd Prize: “Once,” by Erin Kroi

3rd Prize: “View from the 10th Floor Window of a Hotel in Beijing,” by Jasmine Zhang

Honourable Mention: “Lake Superior,” by Monica Nam

Junior Short Stories (Ages 12 – 14)

1st Prize: “Voyagers,” by Linda Bian

2nd Prize: “The Crow’s Feather,” by Ava Popowitz

3rd Prize: “The Fable of the Cat, the Monkey and the Chestnuts,” by Levi Giesbrecht

Honourable Mention: “Dream Catcher,” by Audrey Kemp

Senior Short Stories (Ages 15 – 18)

1st Prize: “Perception,” by Aidan Galan

2nd Prize: “The Aftermath of Constellations,” by Linda Xia

3rd Prize: “A Crowning Choice,” by Peyton Swain

Honourable Mention: “Sector 209,” by Coralie Tcheune

Memoirs

1st Prize: “Ode to an Eating Disorder,” by Kaitlyn Netherton

2nd Prize: “Parisian Picnic,” by Mattias Tome

3rd Prize: “I am a Girl,” by Muskan Guglani

Honourable Mention: “Larger Than Life: A Life Story,” by Peyton Swain