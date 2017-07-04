White Rock’s Trevor Connie named MasterChef

Plumber and gasfitter drew inspiration from hometown to win competition

Trevor Connie, 27, a plumber and gasfitter from White Rock, has been named the latest MasterChef in CTV’s MasterChef Canada television series.

Connie took home the title and $100,000 reward in the season 4 finale, which aired June 2.

“This experience has changed my life in so many ways and for that I am incredibly grateful,” Connie said in a news release.

For the final cooking challenge, he drew inspiration from the White Rock beach, creating an octopus and chips appetizer with a deconstructed lemon tartar sauce.

“I ended up cooking three courses of dishes that reminded me of my childhood,” he told the Edmonton Journal earlier this month.

“It’s always a gamble (using octopus) but no risk, no reward,” he said.

Judges Michael Bonacini, Alvin Leung, and Claudio Aprile enjoyed the flavours and presentation of Trevor’s dish and thought the octopus was cooked to perfection, said the news release.

For the entree, Connie prepared a braised lamb shank and lamb tongue with celeriac puree and seasonal vegetables. The judges declared the dish almost perfect.

And finally, Connie served up a whimsical take on a fallen ice cream cone with mint chocolate gelato and a whip crème fraîche. The judges described the dessert as playful and full of flavour.

Connie is now a chef working under Daniel Costa at Edmonton’s Corso 32, according to the Edmonton Journal.