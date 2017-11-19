VIDEO: Fort Langley marks anniversary of B.C.’s birth

On a rainy day in 1858, B.C. was made an official colony.

On Sunday, visitors to Fort Langley took a step back in time to see the province’s birth.

Staff and volunteers at the Fort Langley National Historic Site re-enacted the proclamation that created British Columbia as a colony of Great Britain on Nov. 19, in 1858.

The weather was historically accurate, with heavy rain expected.

“This area was a disputed territory for a long period of time,” said Joe Daniels, a Fort heritage interpreter playing Sir James Douglas, B.C.’s first governor.

The colony was proclaimed largely to assert that what would become B.C. was British territory, as an influx of mostly American miners arrived for the Fraser River gold rush.

WATCH: “James Douglas” on Sir James Douglas

Local residents with an interest in history took on several roles, including Michael Martin and Graham MacDonell, who have both been Canadian military engineers in real life, and Royal Engineers for Saturday’s recreation. Martin is still in the Canadian Reserves.

“He’s current and I’m vintage,” joked MacDonell.

“We consider the Royal Engineers to be the parent unit of the engineers here in B.C.,” said Martin.

Their fellow sapper was played by Daniel Holmberg, a staffer at the Fort.

“It’s absolutely wonderful,” said Holmberg. “I love the history. This is my favourite way to learn.”

The red jacketed Royal Engineers helped visitors to the Fort get dressed up in their own military coats for reenactments and readings of the proclamation.

Although Sunday’s event was planned for outdoors, the original proclamation was moved inside. The reason? Bad weather.

Previous story
Langley pioneers feted for Douglas Day

Just Posted

Funeral honouring fallen police officer Const. John Davidson begins

Thousands march in procession to memorial

Surrey man stabbed multiple times during suspected home invasion

The incident occurred in Fleetwood on Saturday night

Can Surrey’s Reece Willcox will his way to NHL?

23-year-old defender playing in a stacked Philadelphia Flyers organization

Langley pioneers feted for Douglas Day

The annual banquet honoured longtime residents on the birthday of B.C.

Seaquam Seahawks lose heartbreaker in football playoffs at B.C. Place

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers and South Delta Sun Devils were also in action

VIDEO: Fort Langley marks anniversary of B.C.’s birth

On a rainy day in 1858, B.C. was made an official colony.

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates debate different paths for party

Third debate held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre

Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

High winds cancel slew of BC Ferries sailings

Travel to and from Victoria and Vancouver as well as Northern Gulf Islands affected

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

VIDEO: Bottle drive helps families fighting cancer

Team Keian event honours memory of six-year-old

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Video: Remembering Louis Riel

A celebration of Métis culture at historic Fort Langley

Most Read