VIDEO: Country star shares a song of significance with a local couple ahead of weekend nuptials

Britt Elam coaxed her girlfriend Sam Audley into a helicopter, then flew her to the bottom of the Grand Canyon to propose marriage – Dallas Smith’s hit song, Autograph, playing in the background.

Again, when the couple gets married this weekend, Autograph will be the couple’s wedding song.

But the song took on extra special meaning for the Clayton Heights couple Tuesday night, when Smith invited the women up on stage to dance while he sang.

Elam, 45, proposed to Audley, 38, last September, with the two Mounties set to get married this Sunday in Kelowna.

Ahead of the Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament concert, Audley put a bug in Smith’s ear ahead about their impending nuptials and the importance of his song.

He invited the pair on stage to rehearse the first dance for their wedding. Naturally, the song was Autograph.

“Make some noise for the lovely couple…” Smith said wrapped up the number.

“Congratulations on the dance, and I hope it goes really well,” he said bidding the couple adieu.

“What a great day. I played really lousy golf, but this is a lot of fun,” Smith said to the enthusiastic audience – many on their feet dancing or standing in front of the stage hoping to personally connect with the country music star.

Five years ago, Langley’s own Smith partnered with fellow musician and friend Chad Brownlee to launch a fundraising golf – all proceeds to Basics for Babies.

Tuesday’s tourney, which raised $143,000 for the cause , once again included an outdoor concert at the Redwoods Golf Course.

Smith was the last of four artists to perform before he and Brownlee presented the cheque to charity coordinator Terra Paredes.

“This was just a dream of Dallas’ and mine when we were on a bus one year touring together,” Brownlee told the crowd. “And, to see what it became is pretty humbling.”

