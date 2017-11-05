Katherine McKenzie, volunteer/cat whisperer with C.A.R.E.S., nuzzled with Manny, a six-year-old tabby Manx. The Langley cat shelter is hosting its annual adopt-a-thon this weekend (Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12) at the Langley PetSmart location. The adopt-a-thon runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Troy Landreville Langley Times

VIDEO: C.A.R.E.S. adopt-a-thon’s aim: seeking ‘furr-ever’ homes for felines

Langley shelter will have cats and kittens up for adoption Nov. 11 and 12 at Langley PetSmart

Looking to add a furry feline to your household?

If so, why not stop by Langley PetSmart next Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12, as C.A.R.E.S. hosts its annual adopt-a-thon.

“We have had a lot of intakes lately, and we are understandably most anxious to find loving homes for as many (cats) as possible,” said C.A.R.E.S. fundraising chair Clive Ellis.

C.A.R.E.S, formed in 1993 with a mission to rescue, shelter, and find good homes for stray, abandoned, and unwanted cats. The organization houses orphaned felines at its shelter in Milner. Visit www.carescatshelter.com.

The adopt-a-thon will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the PetSmart store, located at Unit 150, 20015 Langley Bypass.

“We try to have most of our cats from the shelter (on site) and we also like to showcase kittens,” said C.A.R.E.S. adoption co-ordinator Marian Reid.

“We’ll hopefully have a couple of sets of kittens ready for the adopt-a-thon.”

C.A.R.E.S.’ kittens usually stay at foster homes until they are adopted out.

Fellow adoption co-ordinator Marian Haney said kittens are often quickly adopted out but with older cats, it’s harder to find homes.

However, in the past two months C.A.R.E.S. has adopted out 115 cats to local families.

