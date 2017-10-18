VIDEO: Anderson cabin on the move in Cloverdale

The cabin will eventually be part of the Surrey Museum’s ‘Heritage Campus’

The Anderson cabin has been uprooted, and is waiting to be transported to its new location in the ‘Heritage Campus.’ (Ursula Maxwell-Lewis photo)

The Anderson cabin was on the move this afternoon, uprooted from its foundation in blustery fall weather.

The Anderson cabin, built in 1872 by pioneer Eric Anderson, has been preserved as a historic monument and was located on 56a Avenue just outside the Surrey Museum.

Around 2 p.m. today, workers moved the cabin to begin phase two of the Surrey Museum expansion project.

The museum expansion project, which officially launched in July of this year, will see increased museum space and the creation of a ‘Heritage Campus.’ The campus will include the 126-year-old Anniedale School, the 1881 Townhall, the Surrey Archives (which operates out of the 1912 municipal hall), the Cloverdale Library, the Veteran’s Square and, of course, the Anderson cabin.

