Surrey tournament raised $2,500 for Kassandra Kaulius scholarship

SURREY — A tournament at Softball City last weekend raised $2,500 to help fund a scholarship set up in the memory of a Surrey woman who was killed by a drunk driver.

Twenty-four women’s teams played at the fifth annual Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Softball Tournament in South Surrey from June 23-25.

“It was a great tournament and everyone had fun,” said Markita Kaulius, Kassandra’s mom.

Kassandra died at age 22. She had dreamt of being a teacher. She also pitched for the Surrey Storm’s senior ladies softball team and was heading home from playing a game of softball at Cloverdale Athletic Park on May 3, 2011 when a drunk motorist driving a van ran a red light and T-boned her car at 103 km/h., at 152nd Street and 64th Avenue.

The tournament in her name is now the largest senior women’s softball tournament in the province for ages 18 and up, she said.

To date, 21 scholarships have been given. That’s $15,000, all told. A $500 scholarship is offered through Clayton Heights secondary, where Kassandra went to school and another for $1,000 is offered through Softball B.C.

