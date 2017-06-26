Sun-sational White Rock

Sunday’s sunset was picture-perfect on the waterfront

Sunday’s sunset was a sight to behold across the Lower Mainland, and White Rock’s waterfront was no exception, offering a picture-perfect moment Tavia Perron couldn’t resist capturing. (Tavia Perron photo)

Sunday’s sunset was a picture worth more than 1,000 words.

Photos snapped across the Lower Mainland include this one taken by Peninsula newcomer Tavia Perron, during a visit to White Rock’s waterfront.