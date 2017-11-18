Semiahmoo Rotarian Stewart Peddemors carves a pumpkin in minutes. Contributed photo

COLUMN: Rotarian’s pumpkin-carving skills put to good use

Semiahmoo Peninsula Rotary roundup

Semiahmoo Rotarian Stewart Peddemors offered his incredible talent for carving pumpkins to help raise funds for the final push to eradicate polio from the world.

Stewart began carving at 7:58 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. He completed the masterpiece piece in an astounding 23 minutes as it went up for auction at 8:21 a.m. Fellow Rotarian Charlotte Morton purchased the piece and displayed it at her store, C&K Courtesy Cleaners, just in time for Halloween.

The campaign to eradicate polio, a Rotary Foundation program called Polio Plus, was initiated in 1985.

In 1988, the World Health Assembly adopted the resolution that would set the world on its way towards global eradication of polio. At that time there were more than 350,000 cases of polio worldwide. With only 14 wild polio cases reported for 2017 as of last week, the final push is more important than ever to eradicate polio for good.

Rotary committed to raising $50 million per year over the next three years, with every dollar to be matched with two additional dollars from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This expanded agreement will translate into $450 million for polio eradication activities, including immunization and surveillance over the next three years.

This critical funding helps ensure countries around the world remain polio-free, and that polio is ended in the remaining three endemic countries: Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.

Semiahmoo club has been busy all week helping the Hospice Society Thrift store with its expansion. Club members have been building walls, installing dry wall, windows and carpet. It’s a hands-on project that members thrive on.

Peace Arch club has their sixth annual Rotary Noel dinner at Washington Avenue Grill on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. There will be a live and silent auction as well, all in support of the Peace Arch Hospice Society.

We would love to see you there! Tickets for the fundraising dinner are available by emailing RotaryNoel@gmail.com

Allan Baedak writes monthly on behalf of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s five Rotary Clubs.

allan@wpmmedia.ca

Previous story
White Rock Christmas toy drive set
Next story
Christmas on the Peninsula scheduled for Nov. 25

Just Posted

Christmas on the Peninsula scheduled for Nov. 25

White Rock holiday event returns

Police investigate string of overnight fires in North Delta

Suspected arson caused damage to vehicles, signage in the area, Delta Police say

Rain, southeast winds expected tonight in White Rock

Weather report

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

‘Ladies Night’ coming to White Rock

The BEACH to host a male entertainers

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Crash shuts down Highway 91 in Richmond for hours

The stretch of highway was closed for more than 6 hours due to a multi-vehicle accident

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving into commercial forest

In 2014, beetle activity went from a few spots around Jasper’s townsite to rampant

VIDEO: Tragically Hip members, Alex Trebek receive Order of Canada

Newest recipients join 6,897 Canadians such as Christine Sinclair, Graham Greene and Mark Messier

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’

‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

The Merritt man was deemed not criminally responsible in the killing of his three children in 2008

Hammy the deer dodges conservation officers in Prince Rupert

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Most Read