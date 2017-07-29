Ride Into History riding into Fraser Valley communities Saturday

After a breakfast by the Fort Langley Lions Club, the Ride Into History participants hit the road.

Celine Harmel, 20, lives in Coquitlam and came out to Langley to take part in the Ride Into History Saturday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

About 125 motorcycle riders are touring the Fraser Valley Saturday morning from Langley City out to Agassiz and Chilliwack and back again, all for charity.

The annual Ride Into Hope raises funds for the Gateway of Hope shelter in Langley and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Langley.

The Saturday ride caps off the fundraiser which started Friday evening with the annual family concert.

The Ride Into History started from Langley Saturday morning and heads out to Agassiz and Chilliwack before returning to Langley for a banquet. (Heather Colpitts/Langley City)

Riders readied to setout on Saturday’s long distance tour. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)