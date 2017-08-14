Renowned limnologist talks water at Langley Township Civic Facility

Nina Munteanu to explore nuances of H20 during Aug. 16 presentation

Nina Munteanu’s book “Water Is…”, which was picked by Margaret Atwood for the NY Times 2016 “The Year in Reading.”

Water will be the topic of conversation Wednesday when limnologist Nina Munteanu visits the Fraser River Presentation Theatre early Wednesday evening.

Munteanu is an ecologist, limnologist and internationally published author of award-nominated speculative novels, short stories and non-fiction. She has been ‘immersed’ in water for 20 years.

During her presentation sponsored by Langley Environmental Partners Society, Munteanu will speak about the incredible nuances of water and her book “Water Is…”, picked by Margaret Atwood for the NY Times 2016 “The Year in Reading.”

Water Canada has recommended “Water Is…” for “Summer Reading” 2017.

The book explores water’s many identities through Munteanu’s personal journey as a limnologist, mother and teacher.

After the presentation and question and answer period, copies of Munteanu’s book will be available for cash at $25 each.

The event runs Aug. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the theatre, located on the fourth floor of the theatre inside the Township Civic Facility, 20338 65th Ave.

The presentation will be followed by refreshments and book signing.

Munteanu is the co-editor of Europa SF and currently teaches writing courses at George Brown College and the University of Toronto.