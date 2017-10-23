Raise a glass for the 28th annual Fraser Valley Wine Festival

Charity soirée happens Nov. 4 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

This year’s Fraser Valley Wine Festival isn’t solely for oenophiles (a.k.a. wine connoisseurs).

The 28th annual fundraiser at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, happening this year on Saturday, Nov. 4, will not only offer more than 200 wines from around the world — some of them not easily attainable here, there will also be mouth-watering culinary fare provided by nearly a dozen top local restaurants.

The focus of one of Langley’s top charity events has always been about supporting local charities.

The festival takes place in the concourse of Willowbrook Shopping Centre and runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

All net proceeds go to Langley community projects and charities. With the help of sponsors like BDO Dunwoody, which has contributed $135,000 over the years, the annual festival has put more than a million dollars into Langley Central Rotary Club’s community funding program.

And an added bonus this year: a chance to win a helicopter ride topped off with a fine dining experience. SKY Helicopters and Moxie’s Bar and Grill have combined to offer a grand prize package consisting of a helicopter flight for four people to the upper alpine of the Coast Mountains.

There, the lucky recipients will be treated to a mountaintop, white-cloth dining experience. Upon arrival, they will be greeted with champagne followed by gourmet menu selections accompanied by wine pairings for each of four courses.

Ticket prices have been raised slightly to $55 each this year, but that increase has allowed organizers to dispense with after-entry sales of wine-tasting tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fvwf.ca, from any Langley Central Rotarian, or at Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s customer service counter.

The wine festival entrance is the south entry of the mall (between Sears and The Bay). Tickets are limited, and sell-out crowds are usual.

Since 1989, the Rotary Club of Langley Central has hosted the Fraser Valley Wine Festival. Learn more about the club at www.fvwf.ca/about-us.aspx.

 

Wines of Argentina

Raise a glass for the 28th annual Fraser Valley Wine Festival

