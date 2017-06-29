Princess Party returns to White Rock

The list of royalty at this year’s White Rock Princess Party has a masculine ring to it, with the addition of Prince Charming.

The prince is to be among six royal characters to grace the eighth annual affair, set for July 29, for which Centennial Arena will be transformed into a land of enchantment – magic castle and all – to the delight of hundreds of Peninsula youngsters.

Moana, from the same-named Disney movie released last year, is also new this year.

She and Prince Charming will join Disney princesses Cinderella and Belle, and, of course, Frozen sisters Queen Elsa and Princess Anna.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the White Rock Fire Fighters Charity Association’s efforts to build an all-abilities park on the city’s waterfront. A portion will also be donated to a plan by the City of White Rock and Peace Arch Hospital Foundation to add a similar facility to Centennial Park.

Previous princess parties and charity events have raised $125,000 so far. Organizers hope this year will add $30,000 to the total.

Volunteers, raffle prizes and sponsorship are still needed. To get involved, call Myra Merkal at 604-538-8000 or email miraclemyra10@gmail.com

For information or tickets – the past three years have sold out – visit www.wrprincessparty.com