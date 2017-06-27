Picnic at the Pier set to return to White Rock

A table for 300 people will take up about a third of White Rock’s pier Aug. 9 for the second annual Picnic at the Pier fundraising event for the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

The foundation has already sold dozens of the $150 tickets – more than 70 as of last week – for the dinner, drinks and live entertainment event, which will feature one of the most spectacular backdrops in the Lower Mainland.

A portion of the pier will be closed to the general public that day as organizers prepare for the event.

Due to safety concerns relating to an open flame and wooden pier, Sheila’s Catering will be serving a cold picnic-style dinner to the guests. Each guest will receive a glass of champagne upon arrival and two free drink tickets.

A shuttle will be operating between White Rock Central Plaza and the waterfront pier for the duration of the event, and organizers say attendees may leave their vehicles parked at the plaza overnight if they’ve consumed alcohol.

The event is co-ordinated by Landmark Premiere Properties, the developer of three planned 24-storey residential buildings in White Rock’s downtown core.

Company president Ray Chen told Peace Arch News Friday that the company is “delighted” to be given the opportunity to host the event.

Last year, the company was able to raise more than $33,000 for PAHF. All money collected through ticket sales and a live auction – also featured at this year’s event – goes directly to the foundation. Items sold in the live auction are donated by the community.

Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck says the financial contributions are much needed as the South Surrey area continues to grow.

“Our community is growing rapidly and our services need to meet that demand. We are thrilled with the partnership with Landmark Premier Properties,” she said, adding that the highly visible event also has a benefit of raising awareness for the cause.

Prior to city councillors unanimously approving last year’s inaugural event, concerns were raised by Coun. Lynne Sinclair about the impact of closing the pier to the public.

Picnic at the Pier event organizers said last year’s event did not attract negative feedback.

Landmark Premier Properties vice-president Patrik Kuak told PAN last week that the company expanded the number of seats – from 200 to 300 – due to the public demand following last year’s event.

He said Landmark plans to continue with the event – and hopefully expand it – every year.

For tickets, visit www.pahfoundation.ca/events/picnic