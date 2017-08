PHOTOS: Torchlight Parade lights up White Rock

The 68th annual Sea Festival went out with a bang

The Torchlight Parade lights up the night in White Rock on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Despite hazy skies, Marine Drive was packed for the annual Torchlight Parade on Sunday night.

Dozens of floats paraded down the waterfront to finish off the 68th annual Sea Festival.

Crowds get ready for a hazy Torchlight Parade in White Rock on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Cheerleaders march in the Torchlight Parade in White Rock on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Miss BC contestants greet Torchlight Parade watchers in White Rock on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Kids race for candy thrown from floats in the Torchlight Parade in White Rock on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

A float goes to the beat of its own drum in the Torchlight Parade in White Rock on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Darrell Jones, and wife Elizabeth, wave to Torchlight Parade goers in White Rock on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

A parade participant waves to Torchlight Parade goers in White Rock on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

A patriotic float waves to Torchlight Parade watchers in White Rock on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Miss BC contestants greet Torchlight Parade watchers in White Rock on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)