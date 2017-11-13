BCER 1231, being loaded early Wednesday morning (Nov. 8), near 6th Avenue and Cambie. (Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society)

PHOTOS: ‘New’ heritage railcar rolls into Cloverdale station

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society welcomes fourth Interurban car

Early last Thursday morning (Nov. 9), the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society (FVHRS) welcomed a fourth Interurban car to their barn.

BCER 1231 was relocated from Vancouver’s Downtown Heritage Railway to the Cloverdale station, and arrived at 2:30 a.m. by truck.

The car is a “sister car” to BCER 1225, which is also in the care of FVHRS. Both cars were built in 1913, and both operated on the Marpole-Steveston and Burnaby Lake lines.

For more information on FVHRS, visit fvhrs.org.

 

BCER 1231 arriving at 176 Street and Highway 10, Nov. 9 at 2:30 a.m. (Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society)

(Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society)

BCER 1231 arriving in the barn. (Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society)

Home at last. (Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society)

