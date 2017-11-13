PHOTOS: ‘New’ heritage railcar rolls into Cloverdale station

BCER 1231, being loaded early Wednesday morning (Nov. 8), near 6th Avenue and Cambie. (Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society)

Early last Thursday morning (Nov. 9), the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society (FVHRS) welcomed a fourth Interurban car to their barn.

BCER 1231 was relocated from Vancouver’s Downtown Heritage Railway to the Cloverdale station, and arrived at 2:30 a.m. by truck.

The car is a “sister car” to BCER 1225, which is also in the care of FVHRS. Both cars were built in 1913, and both operated on the Marpole-Steveston and Burnaby Lake lines.

BCER 1231 arriving at 176 Street and Highway 10, Nov. 9 at 2:30 a.m. (Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society)

(Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society)

BCER 1231 arriving in the barn. (Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society)