North Delta’s Luminary Festival set to light up the night

Due to bad weather, the festival is being moved to the Kennedy Seniors Rec Centre

This year’s Luminary Festival is taking place at Sunstone Park in North Delta. Corporation of Delta photo

Update: Due to inclement weather, the Luminary Festival will be moved indoors to the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre (11760 88 Avenue). The Seniors Centre has limited parking on site, and a shuttle will still run from the North Delta Recreation Centre starting at 6 p.m.

North Delta’s annual Luminary Festival is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Sunstone Park.

The festival will start at 6 p.m., with the Parade of Lights beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The Luminary Festival will feature illuminating lantern displays — festival-goers are invited to create their own using battery powered lights or glow sticks — as well as food trucks and entertainment.

The featured musician at this year’s festival is Coco Jafro, a seven-piece band that brings together funk, soul, jazz and afro-beat rhythms. Coco Jafro will be performing starting at 9 p.m.

This year, in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, Luminary Festival-goers will be given prizes for the best red and white costumes and lanterns.

The winner of the best adult costume category will receive a six-month Delta facility pass, while the winner of the best adult lantern category will receive a three-month pass.

The winner of the best children’s costume category will receive a $100 Toys “R” Us gift certificate, and the winner of the best children’s lantern category will receive a $50 Mastermind Toys gift certificate.

There is no parking at Sunstone Park, located at 10400 Delsom Cresc. A free shuttle will run from the North Delta Recreation Centre starting at 6 p.m.

The use of open flames is prohibited, and all lanterns should use glow sticks, solar-powered lights or battery-powered lights.