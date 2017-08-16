Mustang Round Up spotlights horse power of the car kind

Zoya Khan/Special to the Langley Advance

The annual Mustang and Ford Round-up is back and better than ever for its 34th year.

The show by the Greater Vancouver Mustang Association, takes place at the George Preston Recreation Centre on Aug. 20. It will be raising proceeds for the Basics for Babies charity which aids families throughout the Lower Mainland.

“We’ve done it [fundrasing for Basics for Babies] for years,” said Heidi Hunchak, with the GVMA. “They are part of the food bank, but with the idea that little people need a lot and sometimes they get a little overlooked in the food bank needs. So this particular part of the charity is specifically raising money for the Basics of Babies.”

Inspired by people who love their cars and want to share their passion with others, the Sunday show is looking at around 200 vehicles in attendance, and maybe more.

Registration doors open up at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for owners. Ticket cost is $20 per vehicle. Owners need not be members of the GVMA but their vehicles must be Mustangs, Fords or Ford-powered. Organizers prefer if people register in advance. They can go to the club website gvma.org.

There will be lots of prizes, raffles, vendors, souvenirs, and cars throughout the entire day, all tied up with awards handed out to the top outstanding vehicles in all classes, voted by spectators.

Admirers from all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond are invited to enjoy this day of fun and cars at the George Preston, 20699 42nd Ave.

Spectator admission is free.

