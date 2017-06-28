Model and talent showcase planned

An annual fashion show set to benefit an organization that provides outreach, counselling, education and transitional housing – as well as food – for those in need will have a patriotic theme this year, to coincide with Canada’s 150th birthday.
The Pizzazz Model &Talent Showcase is set for June 29, in the ballroom of the Pacific Inn (1160 King George Blvd.).
Starting at 6:30 p.m., the evening will include entertainment and a silent auction. Local models, singers, dancers and actors will be featured beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Local and international agents, fashion co-ordinators, casting directors and photographers have been invited to scout for new talents.
The evening will conclude with awards.
According to a news release, 10 per cent of proceeds from the silent auction will be donated to NightShift Street Ministries.
For tickets ($25) call 604-541-3888. For more information visit www.pizzazzmodelingagency.com
Tickets for the event will also be available at the door.