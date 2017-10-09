Masked event to mark soirée’s silver milestone

The 25th Red Serge gala and auction is set for Oct. 27 at Hazelmere Golf Country Club

Susan Laurio, Darren Alexander and Katherine De Vita don masks to get in the spirit for the upcoming Red Serge gala and auction, which raises funds to support safety events and initiatives on the Semiahmoo Peninsula. (Tracy Holmes photo)

An annual gala held to support safety initiatives on the Semiahmoo Peninsula is marking a milestone this year – and organizers say the upcoming affair will be one to remember.

“It’s going to be a spectactular event,” Darren Alexander, president of the Semiahmoo Volunteer Community Police Society, said of the 25th Red Serge gala.

Set for Oct. 27 at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club (18150 8 Ave.), the silver-anniversary fundraiser is to be a black-and-white masquerade ball, and guests are encouraged to get in the spirit – whether that means masks, boas, feathers or otherwise – for the occasion.

“Halloween was right around the corner, so we thought it would be a fun feature,” society director Katherine De Vita said of the decision for the theme.

“For a lot of adults, this may be their Halloween outing.”

Last year’s gala, held at Sammy J’s Grill & Bar, had a ‘Heroes with Heart’ theme.

Alexander said he is confident the milestone event will sell out, and that a goal to surpass previous years’ events in terms of funds raised can be met.

“We usually come out at about $28,000. I’d like to see us get to about $35,000,” he said.

“The more money we raise, the more money we can donate to safety groups.”

The evening will also mark a new beginning for the society – effective after the gala, the society will be known as Semiahmoo Community Safety Society.

The change “is to reflect our wider mandate of community safety,” Alexander said.

That mandate came into effect last year, after the South Surrey RCMP District 5 office stopped using society funds for its programs, prompting a decision for the society to diversify its efforts.

Alexander and De Vita praised the “generous” support of the gala from returning and new sponsors.

The evening is to include the traditional features of a live and silent auction, with items up for bid in the live event to include a ride on the RCM-SAR5 rescue boat for lunch in the Gulf Islands, and a child’s breakfast with White Rock firefighters, with the winner to be picked up in a fire truck and dropped off at school.

The grand prize draw will be for a $2,500 travel voucher.

De Vita expects the live band – the Fabulous Ringtones, who Alexander noted offered to donate their time to the evening – will also be well-received.

She and Alexander emphasized that dressing in costume for the gala is not mandatory, nor is the event “super-formal.”

“Some of my friends are going all out to dress up,” De Vita said. “But everybody can do what they feel.”

“We’re just looking to have a great night and celebrate,” said Alexander.

“It’s 25 years of volunteers raising funds to support safety initiatives in the area.”

For tickets – $125 each of eight for $875 (plus service charge) – visit www.eventbrite.ca. To purchase by cheque or PayPal, email info@semiahmoovolunteerpolicing.org

Mounties from White Rock and South Surrey pose at the 2016 Red Serge gala. (File photo)