Langley teen soaring over Quebec for summer break

A member of the 746 Lightning Hawk Air Cadet Squadron, Dylan Foster, 16, has spent time this summer at flight school in Quebec.

Dylan Foster isn’t spending his summer relaxing in preparation for Grade 12 this September.

The 16-year-old has been in St. Jean Quebec with his head, and the rest of him, in the clouds.

Foster, a cadet flight sergeant with the 746 Lightning Hawk Air Cadet Squadron for the past four years, has always wanted to fly and this dream was made a reality when he was selected for the Glider Pilot Scholarship Course.

He got the call on his first Friday of summer break of a spot that opened, and a week later he was on an airplane heading to Quebec.

This was a “dream come true” for Foster and the first step towards his goal of obtaining his private pilot’s licence, explained his dad, Bruce.

The Brookswood Secondary student ultimately wants to have a career as a pilot either commercially or with the Armed Forces.

Each summer, Sea, Army and Air Cadets participate in summer training activities across B.C. and Canada. Some cadets, like Foster, apply and compete for specialized summer scholarship courses.

Youth between the ages of 12 and 18 interesting in joined 746 Lighting Hawk Air Cadet Squadron can attend the open house/recruitment day at Hangar #6 at the Langley Airport on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the squadron check the website www.746lightinghawk.com.