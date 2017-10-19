Langley church’s 5K puts ‘fun’ in Fun Run

Costumes and fundraising went hand in hand.

The Church in the Valley held its third annual 5K fun run on Sunday.

“We dress up in costumes, there’s prizes,” said Pastor Michael Dauncey, who was decked out in ’80s fashions and a large mullet wig for the run.

The run drew several dozen people under bright Sunday sunshine.

The event is also a fundraiser for the church’s Acts of Kindness program.

Acts of Kindness includes major projects like the annual Extreme Home Repair, but also funds oil changes for single moms and Christmas parties for local kids.