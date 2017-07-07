FV Classic Car Show: A first-class blast from the past next weekend

Chilliwack event July 16 includes many cars not seen at past events

A fresh injection of new old cars is driving excitement ahead of the latest Fraser Valley Classic Car Show (FVCCS) at Chilliwack’s Atchelitz Threshermen’s Association Pioneer Village on Sunday, July 16.

“We registered many cars that haven’t attended in the past,” said show manager Harv McCullough, pointing out a 1973 Cadillac factory Limousine originally purchased new from a car dealer in Chilliwack. That’s long way from last year’s People’s Choice Winner, a faithfully restored 1911 Ford Model T.

Sponsored as another great Tim Hortons community project, free registration closes Sunday with 150 beautifully-restored classic cars expected. Admission is also free, and there’s plenty of fun for all ages inside.

Having evolved from the Minter Gardens Classic Car Show, this year’s show also has Trevor McDonald returning to host his popular Nothin’ But ‘70s radio show before playing live music that afternoon.

“Without question, I’m looking forward to returning to host my Nothin’ But ‘70s show and perform my one-man show,” McDonald said.

“This is indeed one of my favourite events of the year.”

The FVCCS separates itself from most car shows by only allowing stock restored vehicles 1979 and older to enter — no hot rods, custom cars or kit cars. This year they’re cruising in from White Rock to Hope and all points between.

“They’re purebreds,” McCullough said.

“They’re what vehicles looked like when they rolled off the factory line.”

While cars are judged according to category — divided into four groups for both domestic and import — the biggest hit every year is the People’s Choice Winner.

The FVCCS runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at the Atchelitz Threshermen’s Association Pioneer Village, located alongside Chilliwack Heritage Park, 44140 Luckakuck Way. A family friendly experience, Chilliwack’s ATA is a volunteer-run, seven-acre stretch of living, breathing history. From the restored tractor that’s half-buried in the children’s playground to the thumping antique engines and working blacksmith shop, there’s truly something for everyone.

For more information, visit fvccs.ca.